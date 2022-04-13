Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas. “

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,777,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,376,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

