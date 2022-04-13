Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

NYSE:THO traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,235,000 after buying an additional 173,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Thor Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 128,139 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

