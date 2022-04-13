Tilray Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tilray in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLRY. MKM Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of TLRY opened at $6.23 on Monday. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

