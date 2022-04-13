Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

