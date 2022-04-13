Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.50

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 297,127 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.59.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS)
