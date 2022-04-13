Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TXG. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cormark cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.14.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded up C$0.38 on Wednesday, reaching C$16.03. 343,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.26.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.2999999 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

