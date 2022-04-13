TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.21. 110,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 209,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TORM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $701.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of -310.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 6.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TORM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TORM during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

