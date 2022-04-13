Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. 138,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537,054 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.