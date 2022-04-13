Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.
Shares of TD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. 138,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537,054 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.