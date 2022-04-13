Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Down 77.5% in March

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the March 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,842. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

