TouchCon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $319.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 57.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. TouchCon has a market cap of $4.42 million and $319.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 237.3% higher against the dollar.

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

