TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRTX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRTX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 2,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,632. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

