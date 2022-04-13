TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.85 million and the lowest is $11.10 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $53.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.58 million to $54.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.56 million, with estimates ranging from $67.87 million to $77.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 228,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.93.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.