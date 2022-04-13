TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

NYSE TRU opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.31.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in TransUnion by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

