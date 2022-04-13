Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 3,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 234,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -47.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Terry W. Lubben acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $835,554.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,172.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 273,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 60.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

