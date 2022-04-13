TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,827,000 after buying an additional 701,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,373,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TriMas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,804,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,061 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

