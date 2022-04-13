Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 48.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

TRIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

