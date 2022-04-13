Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. 197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRRSF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

