Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Triton International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. Triton International’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triton International Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.