Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.21.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

