Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 183.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 299,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 10,142,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

