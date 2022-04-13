Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

Truist Financial stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

