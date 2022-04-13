Truist Financial Lowers Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $36.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

