Truist Financial Weighs in on Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCHP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

MCHP stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.