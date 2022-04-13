TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 315 ($4.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

