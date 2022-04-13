TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TTEC by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. 1,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,774. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.50.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

