Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.74

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$88.74 and traded as low as C$82.67. Tucows shares last traded at C$83.18, with a volume of 6,660 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77. The firm has a market cap of C$894.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$88.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.90.

Get Tucows alerts:

In related news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total value of C$105,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,650,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,595,377.51.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.