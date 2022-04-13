Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of TUFN opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

