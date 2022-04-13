Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Up 833.3% in March

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 675,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 811.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 195,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.