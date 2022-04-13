U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the March 15th total of 916,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the third quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

