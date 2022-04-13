U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $20.26 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 2.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

