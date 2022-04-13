UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
UFPI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. 7,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.
UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
