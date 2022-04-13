UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFPI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. 7,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

