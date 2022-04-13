Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of UCTT opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

