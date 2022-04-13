UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.48) to €19.50 ($21.20) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.22) to €15.50 ($16.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.41) to €18.00 ($19.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

