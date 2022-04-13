United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,034,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.