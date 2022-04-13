United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 709,967 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,890,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,621 shares of company stock worth $6,604,537. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.