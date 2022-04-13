Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.59 million. Unity Bancorp posted sales of $21.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full-year sales of $90.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.48 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $99.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNTY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $129,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,299 shares of company stock worth $389,572 over the last 90 days. 32.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNTY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,479. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

