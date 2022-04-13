UnMarshal Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $1.45 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.09 or 0.07547047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,720.18 or 0.99853758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040887 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

