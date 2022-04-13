Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

