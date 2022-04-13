USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

USNA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. 153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,410. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $77.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

