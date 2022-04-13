Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading Down 1.6%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26. 58,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,148,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Strydonck Gerald E. Van bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice Zauderer bought 1,801,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,911,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,399 in the last three months. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

