Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

