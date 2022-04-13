Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 56,217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 144,663 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 68,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,448. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.