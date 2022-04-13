Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. 500,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,711,734. The company has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

