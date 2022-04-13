Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 68,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,448. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

