Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,939,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $230.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

