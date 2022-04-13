Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,000 shares, an increase of 717.7% from the March 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NASDAQ VIGI opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.34 and a 12-month high of $93.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.
