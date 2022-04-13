Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,000 shares, an increase of 717.7% from the March 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.34 and a 12-month high of $93.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

