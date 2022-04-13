VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $52.95.

Several research analysts have commented on VACNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.33.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

