VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $173,578.08 and $41.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.20 or 0.99925514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00060173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001963 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,929,908 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

