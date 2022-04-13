VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $132,861.62 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.33. The company had a trading volume of 362,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,283. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.53 and a 1-year high of $257.03.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About VeriSign (Get Rating)
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
