Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.23

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTXPF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.02) to GBX 1,750 ($22.80) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,530.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

